Arkansas drug group exec backs border wall

Arkansas Narcotics Officers Association Vice President Wes Baxter, who attended President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday evening, had hoped it would include comments about securing the nation's border.

The Jonesboro man didn't leave disappointed. The president spoke at length on the topic. Trump used the word "border" at least 14 times, reaffirming his commitment to building a barrier of some kind between the United States and Mexico.

Baxter, who was invited to attend the speech by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., spent 20 years in law enforcement.

The drug problems are worse today than when he started, he said earlier Tuesday.

"We used to see a lot of small amounts: grams, ounces, half ounces," he said. "Our seizures now are ounces and pounds and hundreds of pounds at a time."

"There's large amounts of drugs coming across the border," he said. "I'm definitely for border security. I feel that's something we need to make our country safer and to help stop the flow of drugs into our country."

He wasn't the only Arkansan in the audience who is focused on fighting illegal drug use. Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane was also present, a guest of U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

In addition to attending the speech, Baxter attended the National Narcotics Officers Association Coalition's conference. He attended that conference along with the association's sergeant-at-arms, Lyonette Carpenter.

Cotton spoke to the national group Monday. The Dardanelle native also received the organization's "Member of the Senate" award.