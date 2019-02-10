Sections
Arkansas drug group exec backs border wall

by Frank E. Lockwood | Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments

Arkansas Narcotics Officers Association Vice President Wes Baxter, who attended President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday evening, had hoped it would include comments about securing the nation's border.

The Jonesboro man didn't leave disappointed. The president spoke at length on the topic. Trump used the word "border" at least 14 times, reaffirming his commitment to building a barrier of some kind between the United States and Mexico.

Baxter, who was invited to attend the speech by U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., spent 20 years in law enforcement.

The drug problems are worse today than when he started, he said earlier Tuesday.

"We used to see a lot of small amounts: grams, ounces, half ounces," he said. "Our seizures now are ounces and pounds and hundreds of pounds at a time."

"There's large amounts of drugs coming across the border," he said. "I'm definitely for border security. I feel that's something we need to make our country safer and to help stop the flow of drugs into our country."

He wasn't the only Arkansan in the audience who is focused on fighting illegal drug use. Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane was also present, a guest of U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

In addition to attending the speech, Baxter attended the National Narcotics Officers Association Coalition's conference. He attended that conference along with the association's sergeant-at-arms, Lyonette Carpenter.

Cotton spoke to the national group Monday. The Dardanelle native also received the organization's "Member of the Senate" award.

  • AmpieMolina
    February 10, 2019 at 8:52 a.m.

    Just a few examples of the more outrageous costs associated with illegal immigration, we will pass this burden on to our children & grand children as has been passed on to us.

    *Debating DACA in congress is costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Thank the parents and Barrack Obama.

    *Cost of educating illegal aliens is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers on average $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student. This does not include the millions spent on bilingual education, instructors, & day care. School class size is negatively impacted by illegal aliens our students suffer.

    *Taxpayers are funding "in state college tuition" discounts for illegal aliens. (AZ voted to terminate this taxpayer expense.) Cost to taxpayers over a billion dollars annually.

    *About one in five inmates in federal prison are foreign-born, and more than 90 percent of those are in the United States illegally. This does not include local jails and State Prisons.
    At roughly $24,000 per year expense per inmate in Prison U do the math.

    *$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate, process Illegal aliens in the Criminal justice system.

    * Emergency services for city & states increase with illegal immigration (sanctuary cities). Taxpayer pay for every Police, Fire, Paramedic service call to illegal aliens in their city's. Taxpayers pay for all Hospital emergency room treatments, ambulances for illegal aliens. Wait times for citizens are negatively impacted at Hospitals because of illegal aliens.

    *Every child birth by illegal aliens in the United States are all paid with our tax dollars. The cost of having a baby isn't cheap. In the US, the average cost to have a baby without complications during delivery, is $10,808, which can increase to $30,000 when factoring in care provided before and after pregnancy (July 9, 2018 google.)

    *$2.2 Billion dollars a year is spent on is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP, WIC, & taxpayer funded school lunches.
  • AmpieMolina
    February 10, 2019 at 8:53 a.m.

    he border patrol, DHS, ICE our military have all endorsed the wall numerous times almost nightly However, immigration experts Nancy Pelosi & Chuck Schumer disagree, saying the wall won't work and they also have zero ideas. I'll go with the opinions of the men & women who work the border daily not the open borders crowd. Barrack Obama’s own border patrol chief, Mark Morgan, has repeatedly stated that walls work. They free up resources to focus on the points of entrances so they can detect more contraband and illegals.

    Democrats fear only one thing more than the wall, that is the wall working. So far in San Diego CA, Yuma AZ & El Paso TX where there were major problems with illegal crossings before; have now all but vanished. Most of the American people don't know this, but Democrats do know. They know the wall will work.

    More caravans on the way. The current migration at our border is costing U.S taxpayers a Kings ransom. Fleeing persecution? or fleeing for freebies? they sure don't stay in Mexico when they reach "safety" or ask or offered political asylum in Mexico. Why? because Mexico will give them NOTHING. So they make the long journey to our border, our generous Democrats, and our tax dollars. Notice how many of the migrants have made the long difficult journey to our country 8-9 months pregnant? Why would they do that? Give birth on American soil and the U.S. taxpayers will not only pay for the birth of you're child but will also give you state government assistance.

    Democrats/ Socialists (they're the same except in name) programs like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) & Temporary Protective Status, (TPS.) are permanent programs;There is nothing "temporary" or "deferred" about these programs. They are designed to get refugees into the country, (usually from the third world) then Democrats fight to keep them here using the charge of racism/guilt/religion to anyone opposed (simple formula, works great).

    To Democrats U.S. citizens are acceptable collateral damage to their future long range goals of flooding the country and taxpayers paying the bill. Democrat politicians and their voters have put families at risk of being victimized by illegal aliens as in the cases Kate Steinly (nothing done) then.... Mollie Tibbetts, (nothing done) and now, Police Cpl. Ronil Singh nothing will be done...who's next?

