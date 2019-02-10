AT THE POST

DAY 9 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 12,500

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $894,632

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,314,653

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $4,209,285

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Aqueduct, 11:20 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:20 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

David Cohen won three races to to tie Ricardo Santana for the season lead with 12 victories. Cohen has won 12 in 48 starts, while Santana has won 12 in 55 starts. However, Santana has earned $505,990 while Cohen has earned $411,556. Cohen won the first race with Big Guy Ian ($3.60, $2.40, $2.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.01, the sixth race with Hardly A Secret ($7.60, $4.40 and $3.00), covering 1 mile in 1:37.96 and in the King Cotton Stakes on Heartwood who went 6 furlongs in 1:09.99.

Israel Rodriguez won two races to improve his season total to three races in 28 starts. Rodriguez won the third race with Can'ttouchmenow ($10.60, $4.60, $3.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11..77 and the ninth race with Raphael ($78.00, $25.40, $12.20) covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.36.

In the trainer standings, Robertino Diodoro won the first and sixth races to improve his season total to six victories in 39 starts.

GRAY ATTEMPT TO SOUTHWEST

Triple Crown nominee Gray Attempt is scheduled to complete major preparations for the $500,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds on Feb. 18 at Oaklawn with a 5-furlong workout today, trainer Jinks Fires of Hot Springs said.

Owned by Dwight Pruett of Texarkana, Gray Attempt has won three consecutive starts in front-running fashion, including the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes Jan. 25. The Smarty Jones and Southwest are Oaklawn's first major preps for the Kentucky Derby.

Gray Attempt hasn't breezed since winning the 1-mile Smarty Jones by a neck, his first start around two turns.

"I'm not going to gut him, but I'm going to go on and let him work," Fires said Saturday morning.

Early bird nominations to the Southwest, $1 million Rebel Stakes (G2) March 16 and $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1) April 13 closed Thursday.

Like the Smarty Jones, the 1 1/16-mile Southwest will offer 17 points to the top four finishers (10-4-2-1) toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby. Post positions for the Southwest will be drawn Friday.

SIX SHOOTER TO WEAR BLINKERS

Six Shooter will race in blinkers for the first time in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes, trainer Paul Holthus of Hot Springs said Saturday morning.

Six Shooter completed major preparations for the Southwest by working 5 furlongs in :59.80 during a half-hour training window early Friday afternoon under Stewart Elliott.

Six Shooter, in blinkers, breezed in company with 4-year-old stablemate Gettin Even, who was credited with 5 furlongs in 1:00.20. The surface was rated muddy.

Six Shooter is coming off a fourth-place finish, beaten 1 ½ lengths, in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 25. Elliott rode the Trappe Shot gelding for the first time in the 1-mile Smarty Jones.

Holthus said it's the first time he's worked Six Shooter in blinkers, but the gelding has galloped "a couple of times" in the equipment since the Smarty Jones "just to make sure he wasn't going to get too aggressive."

Holthus said Six Shooter emerged from the work in good order and was "bouncing around the barn" Saturday morning.

"He's kind of a light made horse, that's why I like to breeze him a little farther out," Holthus said. "I just felt like a week was too close for him. I didn't know if we'd get to train today, so I'm glad they finally opened it up and let us train for a half-hour yesterday."

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 02/10/2019