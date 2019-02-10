The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72211

• 425 Mesa Court, residence, Brittany Tolbert, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29, 2019, property valued at $218.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1000 W. 16th St., residence, Henry Walson, 2:53 a.m. Feb. 1, 2019, cash totaling $260, property value unknown.

• 700 W. Riverfront Drive, residence, Haley Hampton, 7:54 a.m. Feb. 2, 2019, property valued at $20,000.

• 72118, 4517 Camp Robinson Road, business, Waffle House, 4:00 a.m. Feb. 4, 2019, cash totaling $189, property value unknown.

72117

• 7301 Industry Drive, business, Brandon Jackson, 4:29 a.m. Feb. 1, 2019, property value unknown.

72118

• 4402 N. Maple St., residence, Reaja Layton, 10:15 p.m. Feb. 2, 2019, property value unknown.

Metro on 02/10/2019