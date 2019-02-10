College academy seeks new students

HOPE -- The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana and the Hope School District will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. March 4 in the Rapert Library Complex for parents and guardians who have students interested in attending Hope Collegiate Academy.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform parents and guardians about the Collegiate Academy requirements, expectations and the process of application for students entering the 10th grade next school year.

Hope Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Hope School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The goal of the academy is to provide students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously.

Students who will be entering the 10th grade can apply for the program through April 1. Students must be enrolled or be eligible to become enrolled as a Hope public school student and meet the collegiate academy entrance requirements to attend. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is on the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana campus in Hope.

Students must submit the collegiate academy application and college entrance scores by April 1. Those who want to apply can go to uacch.edu/collegiate-academy/.

For questions about eligibility or a paper application, people can contact Mikki Curtis at mikki.curtis@uacch.edu or (870) 722-8133.

The Rapert Library Complex is on the Hope campus of the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana.

