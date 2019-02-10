Education notebook

District support on meetings' agenda

The Arkansas Board of Education will bookend its regular monthly business meetings Thursday and Friday with a couple of informal work sessions, including one on developing support and exit criteria for districts in academic and fiscal trouble.

The Education Board's regular business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday. Thursday's long agenda includes a hearing on the proposed renewal of the state charter for the Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy and reports on the Little Rock School District's special education programs and dyslexia programs.

The Thursday meeting will be preceded by a 9 a.m. board work session with staff from the Learning Services section of the Arkansas Department of Education. Topics will include alternative pathways to graduation.

The Education Board's 9 a.m. Friday meeting has an agenda that consists primarily of reports from state Education Commissioner Johnny Key and Education Board members. The meeting will be followed with the work session on the support and exit criteria for districts classified as being in fiscal distress or Level 5 -- in need of intensive support -- for academic achievement problems.

School districts that operate under the direction of the state and that will be affected by Education Board decisions on exit criteria are Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Dollarway and Earle.

The meeting takes place in the Arch Ford Education Building at 4 Capitol Mall in Little Rock.

AETN new series spotlights schools

The Arkansas Educational Television Network is producing two new digital series that highlight innovative Arkansas school programs and inspiring educators.

Episodes of Cool Schools and Heart of a Teacher are being released on alternating Thursdays on AETN's Facebook page, which is facebook.com/aetntv; its YouTube channel, youtube.com/aetntv; and its website, aetn.org/coolschools.

The first Cool Schools episode -- featuring a self-defense program in the Horatio School District -- was released Thursday. Starting this Thursday the episodes released earlier on social media and the network's website will be broadcast on AETN during prime time.

"Moving into the future, we are meeting audiences where they are -- on air, online, on video-on-demand and face to face in Arkansas communities," AETN Executive Director Courtney Pledger said about the use of the website and social media outlets.

Cool Schools and Heart of a Teacher will air at 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. after the Doc Martin or 800 Words programs, Tiffany Head, an AETN spokesman, said.

AETN is traveling to the schools to produce each of the pieces, which are each about 3-5 minutes long.

Some of the school programs to be featured in coming episodes of Cool Schools will be the Hungry Hound Cafe in the Newport School District, the House of Grounds in the Harrison district, and the heavy machinery program in the Gurdon School District.

Educators to be featured in forthcoming episodes of Heart of a Teacher include David Poindexter of Pea Ridge School District, Kim Hall of Nemo Vista School District, Cassie Crane of Morrilton School District and Jodi Taintor of Warren Public Schools.

Panel to request employee bonuses

The Licensed Personnel Policies Committee of the Pulaski County Special School District will ask the district's School Board on Tuesday to approve the payment of one-time bonuses to certified staff members.

The proposal calls for a $1,250 payment to full-time certified employees and $625 to part-time certified employees, which duplicates the bonuses paid to employees in the 2017-18 school year.

Most of the members of the personnel policies committee are teachers, but the committee also includes administrative staff members. The recent vote by the committee was divided, with four teacher members voting in support of the bonus and the two administrator members voting no.

The School Board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building at 925 E. Dixon Road in Little Rock.

Reading Recovery program ending

The Reading Recovery supplemental instruction program for struggling elementary school readers is going by the wayside in the North Little Rock School District. It will be replaced with different instructional strategies and a new curriculum.

As a result, the district's 14 Reading Recovery specialist positions will be eliminated for the coming 2019-20 school year.

Also being eliminated are about 14 positions in the district's pre-kindergarten program -- three teachers, three aides and eight family service managers. Those jobs are being eliminated because a federal grant that provided pre-kindergarten instruction for about 40 children is phasing out.

The affected employees in both cases will have opportunities to apply for available jobs within the district, Superintendent Bobby Acklin said.

