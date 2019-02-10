Flowers brighten up any day

It is no secret that I like flowers and color. I try to have something blooming in my garden in every season. But I also like to have something blooming inside as well. Right now I still have two poinsettias left over from Christmas, an orchid

and an amaryllis about to pop open. Now that I am home more often, I have also started buy a fresh bouquet every week. You don't have to spend enormous sums to have a fresh bouquet--they sell them even at the grocery store. Right now there are a lot of tulip bouquets for sale.

A bouquet will last for a full week, and then I can buy another. Last week I found one of my favorite spring bulbs, hyacinths. The combination was lovely with more tulips, and the fragrance permeated the house.



When you get your fresh bouquet home, make a new cut at the base of the stems before you add them to your vase.

I try to use tepid or lukewarm water so it will be absorbed better by the stems. If your bouquet comes with the little packet of preservative, add it, but don't add any other home remedies like sugar or 7-up. If I have the preservative I use it, otherwise I just use plain water and change it out once midweek. An interesting fact about tulips is that they keep growing after they are cut. Your bouquet can grow at least by an inch or more. If your house is really warm, they won't last as long, but they should still last almost a week.



The hyacinths actually had the bulb attached. Supposedly this makes them last longer than just the cut stem.

It does not mean you can reuse them or plant them. Once they are forced, they should just be added to your compost pile when they are done. The same is true if you buy a planted pot of spring bulbs.



Everyone always wants to save the bulbs but it is not worth your time. Remember that spring bulbs replenish the flowers for next spring in the 6 weeks of growth AFTER bloom. They won't last that long, nor do they have the spacing and soil to produce in. Just enjoy and toss.



Valentines day is in 4 days, so flowers are everywhere right now. Whether you are buying or receiving, or giving as a gift, fresh flowers are a great addition to color inside, and spring blooming bulbs are a nice touch. With just a little TLC they can last a week or longer, then it is time to get some more!