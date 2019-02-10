• Antonio Rivera, 35, who worked at a CVS store in Rochester, N.Y., was arrested, accused of using his job to steal $2.5 million worth of diabetes test strips and sell them to third-party purchasers after an internal audit could not account for 20,203 boxes of the strips that Rivera ordered for the store.

• Marcia Eubank, 50, of Coventry Township, Ohio, was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison for shooting her husband Howard Eubank, 54, using power and hand tools to cut up his body, and placing his remains in storage containers.

• Adam Wiederhoeft, a police officer in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., said an investigation is ongoing after a resident reported a horse intruding in her basement and police arrived to find the animal, which was later retrieved by its owner, walking through the rooms of the suburban home.

• Eric O'Neal Williams, 25, faces three counts of involuntary manslaughter on accusations by St. Louis police that he was drunk and speeding in a vehicle that he knew had mechanical problems when his SUV overturned on an exit ramp, killing three children.

• Timothy Stewart, the Republican former mayor of New Britain, Conn., has resigned as president of a Chamber of Commerce after receiving backlash over a Facebook post that included derogatory comments about the group of women in Congress who dressed in white during President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.

• Jennifer Gordon, who works with Caroline Waterfowl Rescue in North Carolina, a nonprofit known for its unusual rescues, said the group extricated a sick newborn calf from a family's bathroom after learning of the calf's plight in a message from a relative of the man keeping the animal.

• Rob Vernon, a spokesman for the Association of Zoo and Aquariums in the United States, said "nature has its own agenda" after a male tiger named Asim was moved to the London Zoo to mate with a female Sumatran tiger, Melati, but ended up killing her instead.

• Prince Philip, 97, has decided to surrender his driver's license to officers after he was involved in a collision last month that left two women injured, Buckingham Palace said.

• Anthony Hamilton, 32, of Columbia, Mo., was charged in the theft of 40 impounded Bird scooters that were stolen from a storage area at the University of Missouri campus during Christmas break.

