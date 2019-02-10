Man faces charge of posing as officer

LOS ANGELES — A man who was recorded antagonizing demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in January has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer.

Daniel Sohn, 36, was arrested Friday by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after they noticed that he was wearing a shirt with the Los Angeles Police Department logo and recognized him as the man in the video, authorities said.

The video posted on social media last month shows an Asian man who appears to be wearing the same shirt and chanting “white power” to people. The group was protesting the fatal shooting in October of an unarmed black man by a Los Angeles officer inside a gym.

Deputy Joana Warren said Sohn told the deputies he regularly poses as an officer to get respect.

Sohn was released on $2,500 bond. Warren didn’t know whether he has an attorney.

As the video circulated online, the Los Angeles Police Department quickly said he was not a member of its force and that the shirt he was wearing was not official attire.

“The apparel worn by the individual, specifically the T-shirt with LAPD insignia, is not department issued and is accessible to the public,” the department said.