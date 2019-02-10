Police Beat

Man in jail after store commotion

A man throwing fruit cups in a gas station was arrested Friday after telling a store employee he'd been "wanting" to shoot someone, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police were called to the Kum & Go at 3220 Springhill Drive, where Stephen Barton, 51, was causing a disturbance, the report said. The responding officer said Barton was screaming and frightening customers, and began demanding that the officer give him a ride, the report said.

When the officer told Barton that he would not be giving him a ride in the patrol vehicle, Barton said, "take me to f** jail, then," which the officer did, according to the report.

While restrained and walking to the police vehicle, Barton kicked the officer in the shin and knee, and tried to grab his Taser, the report said.

Barton was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with no bail set, facing charges of refusal to submit to arrest, disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, second-degree assault and second-degree battery, according to the jail's roster.

Officers say mom put teen in cold

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after forcing her 14-year-old son to stand in 32-degree weather wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, an arrest report said.

Officers said Tasha Bolden, 37, appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and had no remorse about forcing her son into the cold on Springer Boulevard, the report said.

Bolden was booked Thursday into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was no longer listed on the jail's roster as of Saturday evening.

