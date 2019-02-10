Michigan child molester arrested in Northeast Arkansas

A man wanted in Detroit for multiple counts of child molestation was arrested Saturday at a hotel in Northeast Arkansas, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and officers with Jonesboro Police Department found Michael Flaker, 73, of Detroit, at the Fairview Inn and Suites and took him into custody without incident, said Bob Clark, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals.

Sally Smith, a spokesman for the Police Department, said Flaker was sentenced in Michigan to 25 years in prison for child molestation. While in custody, he cut his ankle monitor and fled.

Flaker took a Greyhound bus to Jonesboro before taking a cab to the hotel on Apache Drive, Clark said.

“He had been in town for three days before being arrested,” Clark said.

He was booked into the Craighead County jail and will be held without bond pending extradition.