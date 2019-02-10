• This Is Us actor Milo Ventimiglia was honored Friday as Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Farkas Hall in Cambridge. The Emmy-nominated actor received the award after a roast from Elizabeth Mann and Mariana Sanchez Medina of the Hasty Pudding Theatrics, who poked fun at some of his B-list acting roles and his status as a sex symbol. "Milo was named the world's sexiest vegetarian alive by PETA, even though everyone sees you as a piece of meat," the two Harvard undergrads quipped. Before being able to hold the pudding pot, Ventimiglia had to endure a little extra embarrassment: the Pudding had Ventimiglia sing Fergie's smash "Big Girls Don't Cry." Ventimiglia starred in the music video Ventimiglia took the teasing in good fun, emphasizing how proud he was to receive the title. "My mom, who declined being my date two years in a row for the Emmys, made sure to be here tonight," he told the crowd. America's oldest theatrical organization says Ventimiglia was selected because he has made "significant impressions on television and film." He stars as the patriarch Jack Pearson in family drama This is Us and has had leading roles in Gilmour Girls and Heroes. Ventimiglia said he understands why This is Us resonates with many Americans, even in a particularly charged political climate. "I think people want to feel good even in pain and sadness," Ventimiglia said. "It's a gratifying thing when I as an artist know that the work that I'm a part of is creating positivity." Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year. Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year.

• Lindsey Buckingham underwent open heart surgery that left the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist with damaged vocal cords. Buckingham's publicist said in a statement Friday that he experienced chest pains earlier this month and was taken to the hospital where he had the life-saving procedure. Buckingham is recovering at home with his family. The 69-year-old rocker's wife, Kristen Buckingham, said on social media that it's unclear if the damage after the surgery is permanent. She says the past year has been stressful, but she is thankful her husband is still alive. Last year, Buckingham sued Fleetwood Mac after being kicked off the band's new tour. The guitarist-songwriter is seeking his share of the tour income because he felt he was able to perform. Fleetwood Mac disputes the allegations made by Buckingham.

Photo by AP file photo

In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo, Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston.

