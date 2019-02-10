Sections
Officers say Little Rock mom put teen in cold

Today at 4:30 a.m. 0comments

A Little Rock woman was arrested Thursday after forcing her 14-year-old son to stand in 32-degree weather wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, an arrest report said.

Officers said Tasha Bolden, 37, appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and had no remorse about forcing her son into the cold on Springer Boulevard, the report said.

Bolden was booked Thursday into the Pulaski County jail on a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor. She was no longer listed on the jail's roster as of Saturday evening.

Metro on 02/10/2019

