100 years ago

Feb. 10, 1919

• A new weapon to be used against an armed hold-up man has been discovered by a Little Rock grocer. ... W.A. Baxley, who operates a grocery store at 1313 Hanger street, was preparing to close up Saturday night when a small negro boy with a handkerchief tied over half of his face walked into the store and thrust a big revolver into the face of the proprietor, who was standing behind the counter. ... Mr. Baxley reached down behind the counter where the pickle barrel stands, secured the pickle fork, and rather forcible requested the kid to "beat it." The negro youth probably had lost the combination on the gun, or perhaps it wasn't loaded. Anyway, with the pickle fork dangerously near his pants he made a rapid exit from the grocery.

50 years ago

Feb. 10, 1969

• Governor Rockefeller will sign the University of Arkansas-Little Rock University merger bill at 1 p.m. today instead of noon. ... There was no reason given for the change in time. Mr. Rockefeller met Friday with Pulaski County legislators and businessmen and said then that he would sign the bill (SB 52), which cleared its final hurdle when the state House of Representatives approved the measure Wednesday.

25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1994

• A Little Rock doctor told a jury Wednesday the "MAS*H"-like atmosphere at a walk-in medical clinic isn't uncommon at most clinics where he has worked. He also defended popping a woman's bra strap as a "common medical joke." "It's real common during surgery," Dr. Michael H. Eades told a jury hearing evidence at the trial of a sexual harassment lawsuit by three former employees. The women, who are seeking unspecified monetary damages for emotional and mental anguish, are former employees of Medi-Stat Medical Clinic. ... Eades said this type of activity has gone on at "every clinic I've been in."

10 years ago

Feb. 10, 2009

• The automobile drove the horse and buggy off the road. Cell phones are ringing the death knell for pay phones. Now the Internet is slowly choking out the need for another bit of Americana -- the bulky blue U.S. Postal Service mailbox. ... Technology now allows people to send or receive over the Internet everything from letters and greeting cards to bills and bank statements. In addition to e-mail and people using their office mail, mini-post offices and private postal services are springing up in office buildings and other convenient places, said Leisa Tolliver-Gay, a spokesman for the Postal Service in Arkansas. As a result, the street-side mailboxes are becoming increasingly rare.

