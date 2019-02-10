Searcy man jailed in robbery attempt

A Searcy man pulled a knife and tried to rob a Walmart store Friday but was arrested before he could make it out of the parking lot, a police spokesman said.

An Arkansas Highway Patrol officer stopped Eddie Ray Myers, 69, minutes after he reportedly brandished the knife at a Walmart employee and demanded money, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez said in a release Saturday.

It was unclear from the release whether the employee handed over any money.

Searcy police arrived at the Walmart Supercenter on East Race Avenue and arrested Myers on charges of aggravated robbery and theft of property, both felonies, Hernandez said.

Myers was in the White County jail as of Saturday afternoon.

