Steinmetz to attend summit on climate 2 black professors get names on halls

Steinmetz to attend summit on climate

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chancellor Joe Steinmetz will take part in a climate-change conference for higher education leaders.

Steinmetz will attend the 2019 Higher Education Climate Leadership Summit in Tempe, Ariz., and "participate in an invitation-only Executive Leadership Roundtable," said Laura Jacobs, associate vice chancellor and chief of staff.

"In 2007, the U of A developed its own long-range climate action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and by 2015, had reduced emissions to 1990 levels, despite growing its population and physical footprint significantly," Jacobs said in an email.

Work has included investing in heating and cooling technology, increasing energy conservation standards for building projects and installing a 5 megawatt natural gas co-generation power and heat system, Jacobs said.

"The successes we have worked hard to achieve are of interest to other universities," Jacobs said.

Trip expenses add up to $1,799, including hotel, with private funds paying for the costs, according to information provided by Jacobs. She said she did not know of any other UA attendees at the conference.

The conference, taking place today through Tuesday, is organized by nonprofit Second Nature and the Intentional Endowments Network, an initiative of the nonprofit The Crane Institute of Sustainability.

2 black professors get names on halls

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two halls within the Northwest Quad residences are being renamed for the university's first two black professors.

Gordon Morgan Hall, formerly the "B" residence hall, is being named after a former sociology professor who joined UA in 1969. Morgan wrote a book published in 1990, The Edge of Campus: A Journal of the Black Experience at the University of Arkansas, in which he described himself as the school's first black faculty member.

Margaret Clark Hall, formerly hall "C," is named after a former French language instructor who became an assistant professor of secondary education in 1972. Clark's honors from UA include the Silas Hunt Legacy Award and an Outstanding Faculty award.

Clark and Morgan have each been honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Council.

The UA System board of trustees approved the name changes on Jan. 31. Other halls in the Northwest Quad had previously been named after former Chancellor Willard Gatewood and a former president of the university, Arthur Harding.

Metro on 02/10/2019