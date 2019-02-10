Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Drivetime Mahatma Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tech, 2-year school hit deal on credits

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 2:37 a.m. 0comments

Arkansas Tech University will accept credit from South Arkansas Community College toward 15 bachelor's degree programs, the university announced this week.

The schools signed a memorandum of understanding that stipulates students will receive full transfer credit for courses taken at the community college that apply to their university degree program, a university news release said.

The Arkansas Tech degrees covered in the memorandum include Bachelor of Arts in communication speech, communication theater, criminal justice, cultural and geospatial studies, English, fine arts, history, broadcast journalism, print journalism, public relations, political science, psychology and sociology and Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry.

Metro on 02/10/2019

Print Headline: Tech, 2-year school hit deal on credits

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT