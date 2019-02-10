Tech, 2-year school hit deal on credits

Arkansas Tech University will accept credit from South Arkansas Community College toward 15 bachelor's degree programs, the university announced this week.

The schools signed a memorandum of understanding that stipulates students will receive full transfer credit for courses taken at the community college that apply to their university degree program, a university news release said.

The Arkansas Tech degrees covered in the memorandum include Bachelor of Arts in communication speech, communication theater, criminal justice, cultural and geospatial studies, English, fine arts, history, broadcast journalism, print journalism, public relations, political science, psychology and sociology and Bachelor of Science in biology and chemistry.

Metro on 02/10/2019