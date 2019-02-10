Little Rock notebook

Workshop to teach accessing city data

Information junkies and anyone who wants to learn about the city's open data portal are invited to register for the second annual Open Data Day.

Attendees can learn to use online applications to find numbers on potholes and code violations, as well as information on planning permits, business licenses and neighborhood police activity. There will be hands-on learning activities, including data scavenger hunts.

The event will take place 9 a.m.-noon March 2 at the Willie L. Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, 3805 W. 12th St., between South Oak and South Pine streets.

Participants are asked to take a laptop or tablet. The event is free, but seating is limited. Registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/city-managers-office-16761978220.

"It is an opportunity to reach more of our community and teach them about the information resources they have available and potentially build new, innovative solutions to issues in our city using open data," Melissa Bridges, the city's performance and innovation coordinator, said in a news release.

Fixes for B Street focus of meeting

A public meeting to present plans for street and drainage improvements along B Street from North Polk Street to North Tyler Street will take place on Feb. 21.

Representatives from the civil engineering division of the Public Works Department will discuss the project and receive input from residents.

The meeting at the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center, 300 S. Monroe St., will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Mayor, governor, pastor plan event

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will share a stage with Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 1 for a conversation on race and faith with a California pastor.

The event is part of a series, "City Center Conversations: Conversations About God, Faith and Life in the City," which is put on by Immanuel Baptist Church.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and take place in the William Grant Still Grand Ballroom of the Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at citycenterconversationslr.org/tickets/.

D.A. Horton is a "young church planter with a passion for discussing the relationship between faith and race," according to a description on the City Center Conversations website. He's pastor of Reach Fellowship in Long Beach, Calif.

In a Friday Facebook post about the event, Scott said he had "basic, fundamental disagreements" with Horton's beliefs regarding inclusion, but would still participate. A page on the website for Reach Fellowship outlining the ministry's convictions states that Christians should oppose homosexuality.

"I will never be able to deliver on my promise to unify our city if I only talk to people who agree with me," Scott wrote. "Sometimes we must be willing to be uncomfortable in order to make progress, but we never have to sacrifice our principles. I will not."

Trash-art contest's deadline is nearing

The city through its Sustainability Commission is accepting entries for a "Found Objects Art Contest" through March 15.

Individuals and organizations are invited to create sculptures from found litter. Submitted sculptures will be displayed at judged at the annual Sustainability Summit on March 28, where they'll serve as table centerpieces.

Sculptures must be delivered to Faith Mullins in the Public Works Department at 701 W. Markham St. Mullins can be reached at (501) 371-4586 or tmullins@littlerock.gov.

Submissions should include the name of the individual or group who created the sculpture, the places where the items were collected and contact information including a phone number, email address and home address. Sculptures will not be returned to artists.

Materials could include Styrofoam cups, plastic bottles, deflated balloons, straws, candy wrappers, chip bags, metal cans, wire and other litter found in city parks or waterways. Sculptures are to be no taller than 20 inches with a base no larger than 20 square inches. They may be augmented with no more than three items from a household recycling cart and held together with glue, wire, screws, nails and other adhesives, but natural materials such as sticks, leaves and rocks are not allowed.

Sculptures must be clean and sanitary.

A panel will select the winner. Entrants do not need to be present at the meeting to win. The winner receives a cash prize and two tickets to the Fourche Float fundraiser on March 30. The float trip is sponsored by Friends of Fourche Creek and Keep Little Rock Beautiful.

