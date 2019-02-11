• Morgan Richardson, 31, of Chicago, whose biological father was an anonymous sperm donor, discovered after submitting a sample to a DNA testing service that she and her twin sister have 15 half-siblings, who have since started a Facebook group to keep in touch.

• Claudia Kogo, 57, of Mankato, Minn., a former security guard at the Minnesota Sex Offender Treatment Program, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct after, authorities say, she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient.

• Frank Sams Jr., 25, turned himself in on a second-degree murder warrant in New Orleans but first spent nearly an hour pleading with police to arrest him when they initially refused because he didn't have a state ID in his possession, Sams' attorney said.

• Alyn Cairns, a zookeeper at the Belfast Zoo in Northern Ireland, said a group of chimpanzees that escaped their enclosure by scaling a wall using branches weakened by recent storms knew they weren't supposed to leave the enclosure and got back in it by themselves.

• DeMarvin Bennett, 24, of East Point, Ga., was arrested in the killing of a 73-year-old businessman and philanthropist who was sitting inside a parked car outside of a pharmacy while his wife went inside when he was shot to death in an attempted robbery, police said.

• Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, is featured on a gigantic poster overlooking a highway in the city of Tel Aviv that encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles as part of a satirical new recycling campaign.

• Lynn Little, 50, of The Village, Okla., is facing forgery, desecration of a corpse and other charges after authorities say he lived for more than a month in a home with his father's decomposing body and cashed the dead man's retirement checks.

• Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, Mo., has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her husband after authorities determined he had been poisoned before a fire was intentionally started in the master bedroom of their home.

• Marcus Lampard, 76, of Carmarthenshire in Wales, has listed a pedigree beef shorthorn breeding bull on Tudder, a new Tinder-style app that lets farmers find breeding matches by viewing pictures of cattle with details of their age, location and owner, and said it's easier to sell livestock online than going to a market.

A Section on 02/11/2019