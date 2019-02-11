The Nation in Brief

Police work at the scene of Sunday’s crash in Fullerton, Calif.

Truck plows into crowd; 9 people hurt

FULLERTON, Calif. -- Witnesses and emergency responders lifted a pickup off people trapped when a driver plowed into a crowd on a sidewalk in Southern California early Sunday, injuring at least nine, authorities said.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after the truck crashed into a popular area of Fullerton filled with people leaving bars and restaurants shortly before closing time.

"It was a very chaotic scene," police Lt. Jon Radus said.

The Toyota Tacoma jumped the curb, struck people and then crashed into a tree, Radus said. Some of the victims were trapped under the truck.

"One of the girls was screaming, 'Help, help!'" bystander Sohrab Gill said.

Injuries ranged from moderate to critical and the victims are between 18 and 49 years old, the Orange County Register reported.

Christopher Solis of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI causing great bodily injury. It wasn't known if he has an attorney.

Man charged in killing of police officer

MILWAUKEE -- A man who was charged Sunday with killing a Milwaukee officer during a drug raid on his home told investigators that he didn't realize it was police trying to break down his door, authorities said.

Jordan P. Fricke, 26, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Officer Matthew Rittner, who was part of a tactical unit trying to serve a warrant to search the home for illegal drugs and weapons on Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a search warrant, and an officer yelled "police" right before Fricke fired four rounds through a hole in the door that Rittner had made with a battering ram. Rittner died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Fricke was in bed with his girlfriend when they were awakened by loud noise and yelling. He told investigators that he never heard anyone yell "search warrant." He said he thought he heard someone say "police" but didn't think it was actually the police trying to break into his home, the complaint states.

Fricke's girlfriend said she saw him shoot at the kitchen door and that she knew police were at the door because she heard them identify themselves, according to the complaint.

Fricke's attorney, Michael L. Chernin, declined comment.

A $1 million cash bail was set Sunday for Fricke, who remained in jail. A court commissioner found probable cause to hold Fricke for further proceedings, and a preliminary hearing was set for Thursday.

Rittner, a 17-year veteran of the force, was the third Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in eight months. The department had previously gone more than two decades without such a death.

Rittner's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Deputy kills S.C. gunman, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A police call that began with a complaint about a possible poisoning ended with a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting a man in South Carolina early Sunday, authorities said.

A statement from the Greenville County sheriff's office said a man called 911 about 1:30 a.m. Sunday claiming he was being poisoned. Deputies arriving at a home heard a man inside claiming to have a gun and then a gunshot.

A man came outside and began shooting and pointing the gun at officers, the statement said. At least one deputy returned fire, killing a man identified by the coroner as Willie Jermaine Robinson, 34, of Greenville.

Deputies later found a woman inside the house who had been shot by the man, authorities said. The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff's office did not identify the officers involved in the shooting, but a department spokesman told The Greenville News that "several deputies" who responded to the incident had been placed on administrative leave while state law enforcement investigates.

An autopsy will be conducted on Robinson today, the coroner's office said.

The shooting was the seventh involving an officer in South Carolina this year and the second involving a deputy from Greenville County, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Texas house fire claims its third victim

TYLER, Texas -- Fire officials say a third person has died of injuries from a house fire in Texas.

The Tyler Fire Department in East Texas said Sunday in a statement that a 60-year-old woman died at a Dallas hospital.

A 40-year-old man and a child died Saturday of injuries from the fire, which occurred Friday night in Tyler, about 100 miles southeast of Dallas. Two other children remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Fire officials say they found the victims, whose names have not been released, in various parts of the home.

Investigators say the fire originated in the living room area, but they're still investigating what caused the blaze.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

