A.J. Calloway, a host on the syndicated entertainment news show Extra, was suspended Saturday as his parent company investigates sexual misconduct allegations. The company said it had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But he was suspended after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations that will be published in an upcoming article in The Hollywood Reporter. Calloway’s lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said her client vehemently denies ever assaulting anyone and looks forward to clearing his name. Calloway has been with Extra since 2005. He was arrested following a 2006 incident where a woman, Sil Lai Abrams, accused Calloway of assault. The charges were dismissed. The Daily Beast reported last month about two misconduct allegations made by women who wanted to remain anonymous. Warner Bros. said in a statement Saturday that “to date, we have found nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct.” But with additional allegations made, “we are expanding our ongoing inquiries,” the company said.

George Michael’s collection of works by some of Britain’s most famous contemporary artists is going up for auction in London next month, auctioneer Christie’s announced Friday. The sale includes pieces by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas and other members of the “Young British Artists” generation who, like Michael, shook up Britain’s creative scene in the 1980s and 90s. Cristian Albu, co-head of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s, said the collection is “a portrait of Britain in the 1990s.” He said Michael wanted “to celebrate a time in which new life was breathed into London,” and began buying works by artists who became personal friends. More than 200 works will go under the hammer, including Hirst’s “The Incomplete Truth,” a glass case enclosing a dove preserved in formaldehyde, which has an estimated price of $1.28 million to $1.92 million. Albu said the collection also reveals Michael’s sense of humor. In 1998, the singer was arrested by an undercover police officer in Los Angeles for lewd conduct in a public toilet. He satirized the potentially career-threatening moment in the song and video “Outside.” He also acquired three works by Michael Craig-Martin: one emblazoned “Sex”; one, called “God,” depicting a urinal; and one of handcuffs. Christie’s plans to tour the collection internationally before the sale in London on March 14. Some lots will also be sold in an online auction running March 8-15. Michael’s trustees say proceeds will go to continue his philanthropic work.

Photo by Invision

A.J. Calloway