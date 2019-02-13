Sections
27 Texas residents indicted in ATM robberies in 8 states including Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:50 p.m. 0comments

PLANO, Texas — Federal prosecutors say 27 Houston residents have been indicted in the investigation of nearly $2.8 million stolen from ATMs in robberies targeting technicians servicing cash machines.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Brown in Plano on Wednesday announced charges related to ATMs robberies since August 2017. Brown says the suspects conspired to commit at last 47 robberies in Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois and Tennessee.

The Texas locations include Plano, Allen, McKinney and Texarkana.

A grand jury last August indicted seven suspects on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery interfering with interstate commerce and robbery interfering with interstate commerce. Superseding indictments returned this month led to a total of 27 defendants charged.

Officials say 23 suspects have been arrested. If convicted, penalties range up to 20 years in federal prison.

