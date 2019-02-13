Sections
Florida's Red Bar, a popular hangout for vacationing Arkansans, destroyed by fire

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:20 a.m. | Updated February 13, 2019 at 11:17 a.m.

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. — Fire officials in Florida's Panhandle say a fire has destroyed a famed beachside restaurant and bar.

The South Walton Fire District said in a Facebook posting that crews responded to the Red Bar around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Several roads in the area have been closed while firefighters continue to extinguish the fire in Grayton Beach, which is about 28 miles northwest of Panama City Beach.

The Red Bar is owned by Louis Petit, who has connections to several Little Rock restaurants dating back to Jacques & Suzanne’s in the 1970s, and his sons, Louis Jr. and Oliver Petit. It's a popular hangout for vacationers from Arkansas.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire. No additional details were immediately available.

Eric Harrison contributed to this story.

