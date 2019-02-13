Death penalty waived in Hot Springs triple slaying

HOT SPRINGS — Court documents show that prosecutors have waived the death penalty as a sentencing option for a Hot Springs man accused of fatally shooting three people in 2017.

Nicholas Matthew Lewondowski has been jailed without bond since his arrest on Dec. 6, 2017. He's charged with three counts of capital murder for the deaths of Paul Power, Dory Ann Power and Brenda Sue Lawson, who were all from Hot Springs. Police have said Lewondowski shot his three friends after an argument over stolen property.

According to The Sentinel-Record, prosecutors filed a motion to withdraw the death penalty earlier this month. Lewondowski is set to go on trial April 22.

A judge has issued a gag order in the case, which prevents those involved from speaking publicly about it.