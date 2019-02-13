Arkansas mother charged with striking child, police say

A West Memphis woman is accused of striking her infant child so hard that he fell on the ground, authorities said.

The West Memphis Police Department said officers arrested Alazia Gardner, 21, on second-degree battery in Crittenden County after a video posted to social media showed her striking a child.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services cared for the child after Gardner’s arrest on Saturday, police said.

Gardner remained in county jail Wednesday with bond set at $35,000.

Online court records didn’t list formal charges or an attorney to comment on the arrest.