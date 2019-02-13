Little Rock woman accused of attacking 71-year-old mother with hammer, police say

A 71-year-old woman was bleeding heavily from her head and barely conscious and when police officers found her in her Little Rock home after her daughter attacked her with a hammer Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Police said the daughter, 36-year-old Erin Sullivan, was arrested after the assault, which happened after 8:30 p.m. on Lakeside Drive following an apparent argument. Sullivan was charged with domestic battery and aggravated assault.

Responding officers found the victim in a back room of the house when they arrived, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When police asked the woman who attacked her, she told them it was her daughter, the report said. Emergency medical crews brought her to the UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

A Little Rock Police spokesman said the woman is expected to recover from a laceration on the back of her head.

Police said Sullivan struck her mother several times in the face and hands and tried to shove plastic bags in her mother's mouth.

Sullivan reportedly told investigators she acted in self-defense.

The police report didn’t indicate what led to the argument.

Sullivan remained in the county jail Wednesday.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.