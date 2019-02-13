Judge in northeast Arkansas says levee 'could fail'; residents advised to leave

Portions of the White River levee in Jackson County eroded following heavy rains. Photo by Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips

An official in northeast Arkansas is advising residents to evacuate parts of Jackson County because recent heavy rains have eroded a levee that could flood dozens of homes if it fails.

Jackson County Judge Jeff Phillips issued the warning Tuesday night for a large swath of mainly farmland east of the White River and south of Newport. About 30 homes are in the area.

The advisory isn’t mandatory, but officials warn a breach would send a large amount of water south into the area and into neighboring Woodruff County.

“The levee is holding right now, but I just don’t know if it will hold,” Phillips said. "On the err of caution, I want people to be aware this levee could fail, and when it does, it's going to be a lot of water."

Heavy rain fell early this week across much of the state, washing out roads and prompting National Weather Service flood warnings in a number of areas. Up to seven inches of rain fell during a 72-hour span in parts northeast Arkansas.

The rains saw the White River in Newport reach flooding levels, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Agency data predicts the river will crest at about 28.5 feet Wednesday before receding to normal levels this weekend.

Crews were setting sandbags in areas that could become flooded. The Erwin Fire Department in Newport said it’s giving out free sandbags.

Phillips said local agencies and the Army Corps of Engineers were monitoring the levee Wednesday.

A 2016 Corps of Engineers risk analysis said that deteriorating parts of the levee could lead to a sudden breach, "resulting in significant property damages and potentially the loss of life."

The report noted 656 people were at risk of floods, totaling $63 million in potential damage, excluding impacts on farmlands.

The county put $100,000 toward repairing parts of the levee last year, but Phillips said the work hadn’t settled and solidified before this week’s storm. He said it’s likely parts of the more than 22-mile-long levee will need to be replaced.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Phillips said. "The only thing to do is pray the levee holds.”