Police arrest man suspected of shooting clerk at west Little Rock gas station

Police said they arrested a man Wednesday who's accused of wounding a clerk while allegedly robbing a west Little Rock gas station last week.

The Little Rock Police Department said 46-year-old Timothy Bunch of Little Rock was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He is suspected of seriously wounding a clerk while robbing the Shell gas station in the 16900 block of Cantrell Road on Feb. 6.

Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said Wednesday that the clerk, 21-year-old Dillion Reddick, has since been released from the hospital.

Police said at the time that the gunman took beer, cigarettes and chips from the store before fleeing.

Pulaski County jail records show Bunch was arrested Wednesday afternoon under suspicion of aggravated robbery, battery and theft.

Bunch remained in county jail with bond not yet set.

Information for this article was contributed by Clara Turnage of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.