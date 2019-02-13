PHOTOS: PREP BASKETBALL Northside girls rout Conway

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Sara Bershers (left) and Jersey Wolfenbarger of Fort Smith Northside celebrate during the game vs Conway Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Northside's Kaundart Fieldhouse.

FORT SMITH -- Sophomore guard Jersey Wolfenbarger told Fort Smith Northside coach Rickey Smith before the game she would play well Tuesday night at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Wolfenbarger did just that, scoring a game-high 28 points to help nationally ranked Northside pull away for a 71-57 victory against Conway in a 6A-Central Conference matchup.

"Before the game she fist-bumped me and said, 'Coach, I got you,'" Smith said. "I then turned and told the bench that Jersey has us. And she sure did. We are proud of her."

Wolfenbarger helped lead the offense by making 10 shots from the field, including four behind the arc. She helped set the tone early scoring 21 first-half points. Senior forward Sara Bershers added 19 points for the Lady Bears while also making four 3s.

Northside took a big step toward securing the Class 6A-Central Conference championship with the victory against second-place Conway. The Lady Bears now hold a two-game lead with three regular season games left.

"To play and win in this conference is really, really tough," Smith said. "We've got a lead, but we aren't there yet. We got another big game Friday night, but this was a big step. Tonight was a huge basketball game."

Northside (23-0, 11-0) was able to make 52 percent (23 of 44) of its shots in the game, while Conway was limited to 33 percent (19 of 58) from the field.

Northside surged out to a 45-21 lead heading into halftime behind the hot shooting in the first half. The Lady Bears were able to make 17 of 26 shots (65 percent), while Conway made 6 of 26 field goals (23 percent).

Northside jumped out to a 21-9 lead after the initial quarter of the game with the help of five 3-point baskets early in the game.

"We shot the ball well," Smith said. "Your fear as a coach is you go into halftime thinking you won't shoot it as well in the second half. Conway played fearless. We knew they'd make a run. It got a little closer than we wanted it to get."

Conway (22-4, 9-2) was able to outscore Northside 36-26 in the second half but could only get the edge down to nine points late in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Wampus Cats were playing without starting senior point guard Asiyha Smith, who is out with an ACL injury.

"This was our first big game without our point guard," Conway coach Ashely Hutchcraft said. "We knew we'd be throwing ourselves into the wolves with our chemistry. We were able to win the second half, and we played well, so we'll take that the rest of the way."

Conway was able to keep itself in the game down the stretch with shots behind the arc, making nine in the second half with two in the first half. Reagan Roetzel and Jenna McMillen each had three 3s each after the break.

Conway was able to make 41 percent of its shots in the second half, making 13 of 32 attempts, to help cut into the advantage.

"I was really proud of the girls," Hutchcraft said. "They could've given up and stopped. But they kept playing. We've got some good players to step into the point guard role. We gained valuable experience."

Conway was led by Jaiden Thomas scoring a team-high 13 points, while teammate Roetzel added 12 for the Lady Wampus Cats.

Northside scored the initial eight points of the game with the help of making the first three shots and never trailed in the contest. The Lady Bears closed out the first quarter with a 12-2 run to help maintain the early momentum.

"We shared the basketball really well," Smith said. "We have been going after the perfect game all season long. We had it for a few quarters. That will give us something to work on. Conway played well and hit a few shots."

Conway 9 12 22 14 -- 57

Northside 21 24 15 11 -- 71

Conway (22-4, 9-2): Thomas 13, Roetzel 12, Pickens 9, Yelder 9, McMillen 9, York 3, Chatman 2.

Northside (23-0, 11-0): Wolfenbarger 28, S. Bershers 19, T. Bershers 9, Douglas 6, Coleman 5, Mays 4.

Boys

Fort Smith Northside 59, Conway 58

Fort Smith Northside got a defensive stop when it needed it most to help preserve a 6A-Central Conference victory Tuesday night at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Conway (17-6, 8-3) had the ball with seven seconds left down 58-55 but turned the ball over when Noah Gordon stole the ball then added to the lead with a much needed free throw.

The Wampus Cats were able to make a 3-point basket at the buzzer to cut the final score when senior Kylen Milton made the shot behind the arc.

"We needed a big game like this with us going out there and winning it," Northside coach Eric Burnett said. "This game should give us confidence. I think this game will help us carry it over down the stretch to finish the conference season."

Northside (16-9, 7-4) was led by Jaylin Williams, who finished with a team-high 15 points. Anthony Travis added 11, while Braylin McKinley chipped in 10 for the Grizzlies.

Conway's Trey Tull scored 15 points to help lead the offense. Milton also added 13 points for the Wampus Cats, which snapped a three-game winning streak with the loss.

Northside held a 49-34 lead in the fourth quarter but was outscored 24-10 down the stretch of the game after that. The Grizzlies had eight fourth-quarter turnovers.

"We felt like we let one slip away the last time we played them," Burnett said. "We did a little better tonight taking care of the basketball. We hit our free throws this time unlike last time. They cause us problem with their length."

The Grizzlies held a 13-8 advantage after the initial quarter and then a 23-14 edge heading into the break.

Conway 8 6 13 31 -- 58

Northside 13 10 13 23 -- 59

Conway (17-6, 8-3): Tull 15, Milton 13, London 9, Bohannon 8, Clardy 8, Williams 3, Kanser 2.

Northside (16-9, 7-4): Williams 15, Travis 11, McKinely 10, Releford 9, Henderson 5, Thorne 4, Gordon 3, Norwood 2.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Jersey Wolfenbarger (left) of Fort Smith Northside shoots past Jadah Pickens of Conway Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, during the game at Northside's Kaundart Fieldhouse.

