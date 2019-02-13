Pulaski Tech Culinary Students and a Great Meal

Central Arkansas is blessed to have Pulaski Tech Culinary School close by. I am particularly fond of it, since my son graduated from this program, but my how it has grown from when he was a student. If you have not been to the campus at the border of Pulaski and Saline County off of I-30, you need to stop by and visit. They teach top-notch classes in culinary arts as well as hospitality management in a state-of-the-art facility. They have several degree programs, but they also have youth classes as well as community and continuing ed classes. I hope to sign up for one in the future, but here is a link to what they are offering now.

In addition to education, they can also feed you well. There are several ways to sample their food. Last night I was invited to join some of my friends to sample one of their dinners, and my was it impressive.



Le Culinaire offers dinners on Tuesdays and Thursdays and lunches on Wednesdays and Fridays. The dinners are prepared by students in the Food Production IV class, which is one of the last classes that our students take before completing an Associates of Applied Science in Culinary Arts. The lunches are prepared by students in the Food Production III class, so these students are a little less advanced but still nearing graduation. The lunch and dinner services students prepare are available to the public for approximately twelve weeks each semester by reservation only, and they fill up fast.



The meals are not only prepared by the students, but served by students as well. Last night we started off with an amuse bouche of pickled salmon and beets.

Next course was baked oysters with bacon cabbage and Guinness sabayon.



This was followed by ribeye steak (med. rare) with foraged mushrooms, Pommes Anna (like scalloped potatoes) and a bordelaise sauce.

For dessert we had frozen banana glace with spiced chiffon and cherry coulis.

The food was as pretty as it was tasty! If you had leftovers they brought it wrapped in foil in many different shapes.

The staff (students) were attentive and delightful. They don't serve wine, but you are welcome to bring your own. The suggested donation for the meal is $20 for dinner and $15 for lunch. Reservations are required, and they fill up quickly---especially for dinner.



It was a delightful evening with great food and fellowship, and it was fun catching up with some friends I have not seen for a couple of months.



A better deal you will be hard to find. My hats off to Pulaski Tech and my friends for inviting me.



In addition to these meals, La Patisserie is open Tuesdays-Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for approximately 10 weeks per semester. It is located in the stairwell adjacent to the Celebrity Chef Theater at the UA-PTC Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute. Each morning starts with a selection of sweet and savory breakfast pastries, coffee, tea, and espresso drinks. Sandwiches, soup, and desserts are ready after 10:30 a.m. Selection vary daily based on class production and availability. La Patisserie is run by the Baking 2 class, with the help of practicum students and products prepared by the different classes in the baking program. Here is a link to their menu:

Whether you are interesting in getting a degree or just want to have a good meal, you won't miss out on either at Pulaski Tech.

