Seven National Endowment for the Arts grants go to Arkansas operations

The National Endowment for the Arts has extended seven fiscal year 2019 grants totalling $130,000 to Arkansas individuals and organizations in three of the agency’s funding categories: Art Works and Challenge America, supporting projects by nonprofit organizations, and Creative Writing Fellowships.

The grants:

• Geffrey Davis, Fayetteville, faculty member at the University of Arkansas and with the Rainier Writing Workshop. $25,000, Literature Fellowships: Creative Writing — Literature

• Theatre Squared Inc. (aka TheatreSquared), Fayetteville, $30,000, Art Works — Theater, to support the Arkansas New Play Festival

• Sonny Boy Blues Society (aka King Biscuit Blues Festival ), Helena-West Helena, $25,000, Art Works — Music, to support the festival

• Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Society Inc. (aka Arkansas Symphony Orchestra), Little Rock, $10,000, Challenge America, to support concert performances and related outreach activities

• Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, Little Rock, $10,000, Challenge America, to support a chamber music series and related educational programming

• Oxford American Literary Project (aka the Oxford American), Little Rock, $20,000, Art Works — Literature, to support payments to writers for the Oxford American

• Ozark Foothills Filmfest, Inc., Locust Grove, $10,000, Challenge America, to support the annual Ozark Foothills FilmFest.