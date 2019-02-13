Former UA runner stable after collapsing during race

Emergency Service personnel remove Kemoy Campbell, of Jamaica, from the track after he collapsed during his duty as a pacesetter in the men's 3000-meter race at the Millrose Games track and field meet, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Kemoy Campbell, a former University of Arkansas All-American distance runner who collapsed Saturday after taking himself off the track during a race at the Millrose Games, is awake and in stable condition, according to a statement released by his family Tuesday.

Campbell, who competed in the 2016 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships in the 5,000 meters for his native Jamaica, is being treated at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Hospital.

"Kemoy will continue to be monitored and recover at the hospital for the foreseeable time," the family statement said.

Campbell, 28, collapsed while running as a pace-setter for the 3,000 meters.

Campbell now trains with the Reebok Boston Track Club. Reebok President Matt O'Toole announced the company will donate $50,000 to help with his medical expenses.

-- Bob Holt

BASEBALL

McGee, Smith honored by GAC

Brett McGee of Southern Arkansas University and left-hander Tanner Smith of Harding University were named the Great American Conference's player and pitcher of the week Tuesday.

McGee, a freshman catcher and designated hitter, hit .444 at last weekend's HSU Invitational. His first collegiate home run was a grand slam that was part of an eight-run rally in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. He tripled and drove in three runs against Northwest Missouri State, then added two hits and a run scored against Missouri Western.

Smith, a senior, matched his career high with 8 strikeouts over 6 innings in Harding's 8-2 victory over Truman State on Friday. He allowed one hit -- a second-inning double -- and two walks in earning his first victory of the season. The Bisons swept the four-game series by outscoring the Bulldogs 32-3.

BASKETBALL

Riley leads Lyon women

Junior guard Madison Riley scored a team-high 15 points and became the school's career assists leader, helping Lyon College defeat Central Baptist College 71-57 on Tuesday in Conway.

Riley had five assists Tuesday and 367 for her career, passing Brandi Love's record of 366 compiled in 1990-94.

The Scots (21-4, 17-3 American Midwest Conference) led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 39-28 at halftime. The lead grew to 20 points twice in the third quarter before a 6-0 run by the Mustangs (15-9, 11-9) cut the deficit to 56-42.

Ali Tucker had 13 points, Liz Henderson added 12 and Katie Turner chipped in with 10 for Lyon. Antoinette Shrepee scored a game-high 20 points for Central Baptist.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Arkansas finishes second

Brooke Matthews shot a career-best 68 Tuesday to lead the University of Arkansas' women's team to a second-place finish at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

The Razorbacks shot a 3-under 285 total to finish at 6-over 870 for the tournament, four strokes behind tournament winner Kent State. Arkansas has had four top-3 finishes in five events this season.

Maria Fassi shot an even-par 72 to finish at even par for the tournament in a tie for fourth place. Kaylee Benton had her second consecutive round of 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for seventh place at 1-over 217. Matthews tied for 34th individually.

Sports on 02/13/2019