Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man found dead at central Arkansas apartment

A North Little Rock teenager was arrested Wednesday in the shooting death of a Maumelle man, according to a police spokesman.

Maumelle police officers arrested Jakobi Cortez Alston, 19, on a charge of first-degree murder in the slaying of Anthony Thomas Jr., 19, on Jan. 9, department spokesman Capt. Jim Hansard said.

Thomas was found shot and killed in a bedroom of his apartment at 1500 Union Court, Hansard said. A neighbor called in a welfare check after seeing Thomas' front door open and askew, according to a previous report.

Alston was at the Maumelle Police Department for an interview late Wednesday evening, and Hansard said he would be transferred to the Pulaski County jail soon.