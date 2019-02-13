UNDER THE RADAR: Vilonia’s Draven Smith

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Vilonia’s Draven Smith.

Class: 2020

Position: Running back

Size: 6-1, 190

Speed: 4.5

College interest: OBU, UCA

Coach Todd Langtell:

“He’s got the speed that people won’t catch when he gets into the secondary. This past weekend, he was the high-point man in the indoor state track meet. He can run and jump. This early in the year he high jumped 6-4 and he’s a 45-46 foot triple jumper, so he hasn’t reached his potential. This was really his first year playing running back and he doesn’t know how good he could be.”

Shared time this past season:

“He’s got good hands. He can catch the ball out of the backfield. He rushed for about 800 yards while sharing time with another kid we had. If we would’ve had him in the there the all year long he would’ve been a 1,300-1,500-yard rusher.”

Saw limited time as a sophomore:

“He hasn’t been to any camps. He really didn’t know if he wanted to play college football, but now he’s thinking there’s an opportunity for him. For the longest, he thought he might be a track runner ... he’s going to have the option to run track with somebody. I think he’ll have an opportunity to play football somewhere.”

Participates in the 100 meters, 200, 4x400, high jump, long jump and triple jump.

"I know he’s a 21-22-foot long jumper. They got disqualified at the indoor track meet in the 4x400, but he ran a 48-second quarter. That’s early in the track season.”