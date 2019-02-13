Trump 'looking for land mines' in border deal

12:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he and his aides will be "looking for land mines" when they review the final text of a border security agreement. The deal would keep the government open, but provide just a fraction of the money Trump has been demanding for his border wall.

Asked by reporters whether he planned to back the deal, Trump said Wednesday he would be taking "a very serious look," but declined to tip his hand.

He says, "we're going to look at the legislation when it comes and I'll make a determination."

Still, Trump reiterated his desire to avoid another government shutdown, following the 35-day partial closure that left hundreds of thousands of federal workers without paychecks, saying another closure "would be a terrible thing."

Trump is also insisting that, no matter what, "We're going to have a great wall."

EARLIER:

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says bill-writers are "still tinkering" with legislation that would head off a threatened second government shutdown and that the president is awaiting a final version.

"We want to see the final piece of legislation, and we'll make a determination at that point," she said Wednesday.

Still, she said that, while "the president isn't fully happy" with everything in the bill, "there are some positive pieces of it."

Trump has made clear in phone calls since the deal was announced that he had wanted more money for the wall. And he has expressed concern the plan is being spun as a defeat for him in the media, according to a Republican familiar with the president's interactions but not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. Still, many expected him to sign on nonetheless.

The agreement would allow 55 miles of new fencing — constructed using existing designs such as metal slats— but far less than the 215 miles the White House demanded in December. The fencing would be built in Texas' Rio Grande Valley.

Full details were not expected to be released until later Wednesday as lawmakers worked to translate their verbal agreement into legislation. But Republican leaders urged Trump to sign on.

"I hope he signs the bill," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who joined other GOP leaders in selling it as a necessary compromise that represented a major concession from Democrats.

Lawmakers need to pass some kind of funding bill to avoid another shutdown at midnight Friday and have worked to avoid turning to another short-term bill that would only prolong the border debate.

Trump said Tuesday he would need more time to study the plan, which would provide just a fraction of the money he's been demanding for his Mexican border wall, but he also declared that he was not expecting another shutdown this weekend when funding for parts of the government would run out. He also strongly signaled he planned to scrounge up additional dollars for the wall by raiding other federal coffers to deliver on the signature promise of his presidential campaign.

"I can't say I'm happy. I can't say I'm thrilled," Trump said of the proposed deal. "But the wall is getting built, regardless. It doesn't matter because we're doing other things beyond what we're talking about here."

Trump sounded more conciliatory in a Tuesday night tweet, thanking "all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security."

Check back for updates and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.