Woman, 30, struck by train in south Arkansas airlifted to Little Rock hospital, officials say

A 30-year-old Arkansas woman was struck by a train south of Camden on Wednesday afternoon and later airlifted to Little Rock, officials said.

Firefighters received a call about the collision, which occurred near the intersection of Arkansas 376 and Old Wire Road, at about 1 p.m., Camden Fire Chief Robert Medford said.

The Ouachita County sheriff’s office identified the woman as Jennifer Eltabbakh of Camden.

The severity of the woman's injuries prompted responders to airlift her to Little Rock for treatment, Ouachita County Medical Center CEO Peggy Abbott, said.

Eltabbakh's condition wasn't immediately known hours after the collision. The sheriff’s office didn’t say why Eltabbakh was on the tracks.

Authorities said the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department was investigating.