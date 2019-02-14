2 held in fatal shooting of Arkansas man killed days after older brother's slaying

Two people were arrested Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in central Arkansas, just days after his older brother was shot to death in the same city, authorities said.

The Stuttgart Police Department said Zach Geans was found with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in Stuttgart.

Geans was the younger brother of 25-year-old Ricola Geans, who died after being shot multiple times and left in a Stuttgart driveway last week, police said.

Two people suspected of being involved in Zach Geans’ killing were in custody Thursday but haven’t been charged, police said.

Keshawn Sims of Stuttgart and Tre'Daivus Sims of Stuttgart were charged with attempted murder in connection with Ricola Gean's death. Both remained in jail on Thursday with bail set at $500,000.

Stuttgart Police Detective Lt. Mark Duke said in a statement that the latest shooting is under investigation, and the department expects to make more arrests.