Amazon ditches New York headquarters

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:10 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE- In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo graffiti has been painted on a sidewalk by someone opposed to the location of an Amazon headquarters in the Long Island City neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York. Amazon said Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, that it is dropping New York City as one of its new headquarter locations. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Amazon will not be building a new headquarters in New York, a stunning reversal after a yearlong search.

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians, who were unhappy with the nearly $3 billion in tax incentives Amazon was promised. The Seattle-based Amazon had planned to bring 25,000 jobs to New York, and spend $2.5 billion building its offices.

"We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York," the company said in a blog post , adding that it has 5,000 workers in the city and plans to grow those teams.

Amazon said Thursday it does not plan to look for another location at this time, and will continue to build out offices in Arlington, Virginia, and Nashville, Tennessee.

  • Foghorn
    February 14, 2019 at 11:29 a.m.

    $3B for 25,000 jobs paying an average of $150K, is 80% of those salaries. Seems like a lot when the trains don’t run on time and subway stations are rat-infested and urine soaked and inaccessible except by treacherous stairways, and where 25% of public school teachers haven’t worked in 5yrs but are still on the payroll because the teachers union won’t allow them to go without pay even after they’ve been fired. I don’t blame those who pulled the plug.

  • RBear
    February 14, 2019 at 11:53 a.m.

    While the opportunity for more jobs in the NYC area may have seemed attractive, this move was more for Amazon who tried to play some NYC officials even though Amazon was the one needing NYC's tech talent pool. One good friend, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, lobbied against this deal for many reasons including the adverse impact it would have on an already overly taxed infrastructure.
    ...
    In this case, NYC didn't need Amazon. Amazon needed NYC and if Amazon can't live with the realities of what was being required by NYC, then it can look elsewhere. The tech centers of the country where Amazon was hoping to poach talent will have a similar reaction that NYC gave Amazon. Then again, those who don't have the talent but are begging for an Amazon will want to give away the farm for them.
