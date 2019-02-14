Arkansas to host Liberty in 2022

Arkansas football helmets sit atop storage bins during a game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Fayetteville. - Photo by Ben Goff
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host Liberty in a football game in 2022.
The game will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, according to a release. It will be the first meeting ever between the Razorbacks and Flames.
More from WholeHogSports
The Razorbacks also are scheduled to play a non-conference game at BYU in 2022.
Liberty, a Baptist university located in Lynchburg, Va., became a member of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision as an independent last season and finished with a 6-6 record. The Flames will be eligible for postseason play in 2019.
Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was hired as Liberty's head coach in December.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments