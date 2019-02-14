Arkansas to host Liberty in 2022

— Arkansas will host Liberty in a football game in 2022.

The game will be played at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 5, 2022, according to a release. It will be the first meeting ever between the Razorbacks and Flames.

The Razorbacks also are scheduled to play a non-conference game at BYU in 2022.

Liberty, a Baptist university located in Lynchburg, Va., became a member of the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision as an independent last season and finished with a 6-6 record. The Flames will be eligible for postseason play in 2019.

Former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was hired as Liberty's head coach in December.