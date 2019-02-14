Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Listen Traffic Legislature Newsletters Most commented Obits Weather Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas House backs resolution on no-permit gun carrying

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:56 p.m. 1comment

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a nonbinding resolution that says carrying a firearm without a permit is legal in the state.

The majority-Republican House on Thursday approved by a voice vote the proposed resolution, which says a 2018 state appeals court ruling affirmed that Arkansas is a "constitutional carry" state where a permit isn't required to carry a firearm concealed or openly. The proposed resolution doesn't change state law.

The measure follows disagreement about a 2013 law. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a 2017 letter to Arkansas State Police that he believes that law allows residents to carry a weapon openly "so long as there is no intent to unlawfully employ the handgun." Opponents have said Thursday's resolution will only add to the confusion since it isn't binding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT