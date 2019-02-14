Arkansas man gets life in prison in killing of infant stepson

A central Arkansas man accused of sitting on his 3-month-old stepson and causing his death was found guilty of murder by a Faulkner County jury on Thursday and received a life sentence.

Zachary Atwood, 31, of Greenbrier was charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his stepson, Mitchell Goss, who was found unresponsive at a home in Guy.

Prosecutors alleged that Atwood was high on meth and showed “extreme indifference to the value of human life” in his stepson’s death.

Goss suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital on May 31, 2016. A state autopsy revealed he died of blunt force trauma to his head.

A state medical examiner said the injuries appeared to be caused by an adult sitting on the child.

Prosecutors didn’t seek the death penalty in the capital murder case, triggering a life sentence without the possibility of parole following Atwood’s conviction.