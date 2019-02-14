ARlegValentines: Annual Arkansas politics-themed Valentine's return to Twitter

It's Valentine's Day, which means it's time to share #ARlegValentines messages on Twitter.
Lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and others are posting the punny poems and messages mashing Valentine's Day staples, Arkansas politics and a few good punchlines.
Click here to read a 2017 story about how Andrew DeMillo, a former Democrat-Gazette reporter who now covers the Capitol for the Little Rock bureau of The Associated Press, started the trend. And see below for some of the most popular #ARlegValentines tweets posted so far:
My heart burns for you hotter than the stump dump #arlegvalentines— Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) February 14, 2019
I'll wait as long as it takes to legally cultivate my love for you. #ArLegValentines— Matt DeCample (@DeCample) February 14, 2019
Gonna send you a note— Greg Leding (@GregLeding) February 14, 2019
About how I’m so smitten
Per Kim Hendren’s wishes
I’ll make it handwritten#ARlegValentines
A love like ours is harder to find than the Capitol bathrooms. #ARLegValentines— Nicole Clowney (@NicoleClowneyAR) February 14, 2019
Baby, just like them Moms, I demand Action.#arlegvalentines— Charles Blake (@charlesjblake) February 14, 2019
Roses are red, #ARLegValentines are funny,— Leslie Rutledge (@AGRutledge) February 14, 2019
You can’t buy roses & chocolate
If "Rachel from card services" steals your money. #StopRoboCalls
I’ll never hide my feelings for you behind a FOIA exemption #arlegvalentines— Aaron Sadler (@Aaron_Sadler) February 14, 2019
Baby, I’ll love you even longer than it takes Arkansas to implement medical marijuana. #arlegvalentines— John Lyon (@johnlyon09) February 14, 2019
Republicans are red— Jessi Turnure (@JessiTurnure) February 14, 2019
Democrats are blue
That's just a fact
Not my (Capitol) View #ArLegValentines
I’d tap that...general revenue. #arlegvalentines— Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) February 14, 2019
Let’s head out to the 10 Commandments and break one or two. #arlegvalentines— johnbrummett (@johnbrummett) February 14, 2019
Baby, you’re all that and a bag of microchips.#arlegvalentines— Cecillea Pond-Mayo (@cecillea) February 14, 2019
You’re irreplaceable, unlike Uriah Rose and James P. Clarke #arlegvalentines— Andrew DeMillo (@ademillo) February 14, 2019
Roses are red— Joel DiPippa (@Joel_DiPippa) February 14, 2019
Violets are blue
The Senate’s now streaming
So I can see you!
#ArLegValentines
I declare an emergency because my heart is a natural disaster. #arlegvalentines— Jeannie Roberts (@ajeannieroberts) February 14, 2019
