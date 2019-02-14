Sections
#ARlegValentines: Annual Arkansas politics-themed Valentine's return to Twitter

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:12 a.m.

It's Valentine's Day, which means it's time to share #ARlegValentines messages on Twitter.

Lawmakers, lobbyists, reporters and others are posting the punny poems and messages mashing Valentine's Day staples, Arkansas politics and a few good punchlines.

Click here to read a 2017 story about how Andrew DeMillo, a former Democrat-Gazette reporter who now covers the Capitol for the Little Rock bureau of The Associated Press, started the trend.















