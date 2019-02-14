Bullet hits Little Rock home, hits statue; no injuries, arrests, police say

A Little Rock man awoke to the loud crash of gunfire that set off his home alarm and pierced through a window pane early Thursday, authorities said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Stagecoach Road, which is east of Interstate 430.

A 65-year-old man told responding officers he was sleeping when he awakened to six to eight gunshots, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When he went downstairs to turn off the alarm, the man noticed a bullet had pierced a window and hit a porcelain statue, the report said. He told officers that he thought he also heard a vehicle crash in front of his house.

There were no preliminary reports of injuries.

Police said officers found four shell casings on the road in front of the home.

The report didn’t describe the suspected shooter or shooters. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.