State Capitol news in brief

Call for national convention passes

The Arkansas House on Wednesday passed a resolution calling for a U.S. constitutional convention with the parameters of imposing budget restraints and term limits on Congress.

Having already passed the Senate, the resolution now goes into effect. If 34 states in all approve a similar call, a convention would be called to consider amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

According to a group of convention advocates, 12 other states have passed calls similar to the one now approved in Arkansas.

The resolution, sponsored by state Rep. Austin McCollum, R-Bentonville, split many conservatives in the House, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

During a nearly one-hour debate, several Republicans expressed the sentiment that a convention called to consider things such as a balanced-budget amendment could become a "runaway convention" where all kinds of amendments could be considered. The resolution passed by a vote of 56-38.

"I am not sold ... that it cannot go awry," said Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe.

Those supporting a convention noted that any amendment proposed would have to be ratified by 38 states, making it unlikely that "rogue" amendments would become enshrined in the Constitution.

McCollum said afterward that he felt that the movement toward a convention had "real momentum."

-- John Moritz

Measure advances to add ethics spots

The Senate on Wednesday approved an appropriation that would authorize the state Ethics Commission to have two more positions, which it requested because of a growing caseload.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send Senate Bill 49, by the Joint Budget Committee, to the House for further action. The commission now has nine positions, which it has had since 1999. The two new positions would be an attorney specialist and a compliance specialist.

The action comes a month and a half after commission Director Graham Sloan warned in a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that the commission's increased workload had pushed the agency to the "breaking point." The commission received 146 complaints filed against candidates and others during the 2018 election cycle, a 45 percent increase since 101 complaints were filed in the 2012 election cycle.

SB49 would appropriate $991,319 to the commission in fiscal 2020, which starts July 1, including increased appropriations for regular salaries, personal services funds and operating expenses. The commission's budget totals $785,745 for fiscal 2019.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Purple Heart tags bid OK'd in Senate

The Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would allow the surviving spouses of injured military members to apply for Purple Heart license plates.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send House Bill 1012 by Rep. Jack Ladyman, R-Jonesboro, to the House to consider a Senate-approved amendment.

The bill would extend access to the special plates to a Purple Heart recipient's spouse if the spouse can provide proof of the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart is awarded to members of the military wounded or killed in the line of duty.

-- Michael R. Wickline.

35-0 vote supports re-entry center plan

Legislation that would authorize the overhaul of a defunct Pine Bluff correctional facility into a re-entry center for veterans cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

The Senate voted 35-0 to approve House Bill 1249 by Rep. Dwight Tosh, R-Jonesboro, sending it to the governor.

The bill would allow the Department of Community Correction to donate the former site of the Southeast Arkansas Community Correction Center to an Arkansas nonprofit that serves military veterans. Veterans Villages of America has been in talks with the department to transform the facility -- which needs more than $10 million in repairs -- into a transitional facility for military veterans leaving prison or the service, or recovering from substance abuse or homelessness.

The 350-bed correctional facility moved its population to West Memphis in 2016 because of the significant cost of the needed repairs.

Retired Col. Mike Ross, a Veterans Villages board member, has said the group plans to offer vocational training, mental-health treatment and temporary housing at the 52-acre facility.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Bill on party access to ballot moves on

By a vote of 60-20, the House on Wednesday approved a bill making it harder for new political parties to access the ballot.

Senate Bill 163, by Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, would require that any new political party seeking ballot access to submit petitions with signatures equal to 3 percent of the votes cast in the last gubernatorial election.

Based on the turnout in last year's election, the bill would require 26,746 valid signatures of registered voters. Current law sets the threshold at 10,000.

The Libertarian Party of Arkansas has argued that Garner's proposal would make it more difficult for its candidates to get on the ballot. The party's candidates have appeared on the ballot in recent elections under the current threshold. The party wouldn't have to submit petitions in the next election if its gubernatorial or presidential candidate received at least 3 percent of the vote in that race.

Having passed the Senate, the bill now heads to Gov. Asa Hutchinson for action.

-- John Moritz

A Section on 02/14/2019