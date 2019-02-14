Sections
Congress nears votes to end border security brawl with Trump

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:00 a.m. 4comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON — Congress rolled toward resolving its border security brawl with President Donald Trump in uncommonly bipartisan fashion Thursday, preparing to approve a compromise averting a new government shutdown this weekend but providing a mere sliver of the billions Trump has demanded for a wall with Mexico.

With Trump's halfhearted signature widely expected but not yet guaranteed, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the sweeping measure Thursday evening, and the Republican-led Senate was expected to approve as well. Bargainers formally completed the accord moments before midnight Wednesday night.

Passage was virtually certain, with sizable numbers of both parties' members set to vote "yes." The only residue of suspense was whether Trump, despite clear signals he would go along, might reject the package and inject a fresh blast of chaos into the issue.

"Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so the government doesn't shut down," said Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, chiming in after a guest chaplain opened Thursday's session.

Trump's assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and included a historically long 35-day partial federal shutdown.

Trump yielded on the shutdown Jan. 25 after public opinion turned against him and congressional Republicans. He'd won not a nickel of the $5.7 billion he'd demanded for his wall but had caused missed paychecks for legions of federal workers and contractors and lost government services for countless others.

The fight left both parties dead set against another shutdown.

The product of nearly three weeks of talks, the agreement provides almost $1.4 billion for new barriers along the boundary. That's less than the $1.6 billion for border security in a bipartisan Senate bill that Trump spurned months ago, and enough for building just 55 miles of barricades, not the 200-plus miles he'd sought.

Notably, the word "wall" — which fueled many a chant at Trump campaign events and then his rallies as president — does not appear once in the 1,768 pages of legislation and explanatory materials. "Barriers" and "fencing" are the nouns of choice.

The compromise would also squeeze funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, in an attempt to pressure the agency to gradually detain fewer immigrants. To the dismay of Democrats, it would still leave an agency many of them consider abusive holding thousands more immigrants than it did last year.

Check back for updates and read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Comments

  • Packman
    February 14, 2019 at 11:05 a.m.

    Of course he will take the deal, it' a win-win for President Trump. Pelosi caved bigly from her promise of "not one dime" for a border wall. Voters will recognize President Trump as the adult in the room willing to accept the legislative process and compromise. MAGA baby, MAGA.
    What will be interesting will be the results of President Trump's desire to receive and re-allocate for a border wall the billions California owes the federal government now that the California governor has cancelled the boondoggle bullet train project.
  • RBear
    February 14, 2019 at 11:42 a.m.

    Pack says, "Pelosi caved bigly from her promise of "not one dime" for a border wall." And there's NOT ONE DIME for a border WALL in this bill. From the article (which apparently Pack can't read because of that reading comprehension problem he has), "Notably, the word 'wall' — which fueled many a chant at Trump campaign events and then his rallies as president — does not appear once in the 1,768 pages of legislation and explanatory materials. 'Barriers' and 'fencing' are the nouns of choice."
    Pack also says funds for transportation can be re-allocated for this project. It shows even more ignorance on his part about how this works. Federal law prohibits that kind of re-allocation and would run into court challenges if Trump tried that stupidity. Once again, an issue illiterate Trump supporter who just talks out his a** most of the time.
  • Illinoisroy
    February 14, 2019 at 11:52 a.m.

    "bigly", learn english. Make Americans Gullible Again.
  • hah406
    February 14, 2019 at noon

    No one caved on this. Trump gets a little of what he wants, but not nearly everything. The democrats get a little of what they want, but not nearly everything. It is called compromise gentlemen, and it is how our government used to work before the Tea Party and the Freedom Caucus and the far left conspired to turn legislating for the good of all into hand to hand combat.
