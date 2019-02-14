Education Board agrees to keep Lighthouse Academy charter school open

The state Board of Education agreed on Thursday to keep Lighthouse Academy charter school in Pine Bluff open.

The board approved a renewal of the school’s charter, or contract, with the state for a three-year period, and ordered the school to submit annual reports on the progress it makes to improve academic performance.

In December, the state Charter Authorizing Panel voted 3-2 to deny renewal, effective June 30, because of D and F letter grades given to the upper and lower schools. The state Education Board held a hearing on the renewal issue Thursday at Lighthouse Academy’s request.

The state board also:

• Rejected Haas Hall charter school system’s report on diversity, saying administrators must return to the state board in April with a revised, more responsive report.

• Decided to consider whether Covenant Keepers charter school in Little Rock can be run by a different organization.

