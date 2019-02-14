Florida fire ruins Arkansas-tied Red Bar

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. -- Fire officials in Florida's panhandle say a fire has destroyed a famed beachside restaurant and bar.

The South Walton Fire District said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the Red Bar around 6 a.m. Wednesday. No injuries were reported, but the officials said the structure was a total loss.

The bar was a popular destination for live music along Florida's Gulf Coast. It is owned by Louis Petit, who has connections to several Little Rock restaurants dating back to Jacques & Suzanne's in the 1970s, and his sons, Louis Jr. and Oliver Petit. It's also a popular hangout for vacationers from Arkansas.

Crews battled strong winds to keep the fire from damaging adjacent structures, according to the post. Several roads in the area were closed while firefighters extinguished the fire in Grayton Beach, about 28 miles northwest of Panama City Beach.

The fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire. No additional details were immediately available.

State Desk on 02/14/2019