Former Arkansas man details 'worst fear' in fending off mountain lion, killing it with his bare hands

A screenshot from a video interview with Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows Travis Kauffman, a former Arkansas man who was attacked by a mountain lion in Colorado. - Photo by Jerry Neal/Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A man with Arkansas roots detailed Thursday how he fended off a mountain lion that attacked him, killing the creature with his bare hands by choking it to death in a Colorado nature park earlier this month.

Travis Kauffman, a native son of Mountain Home, said he defended himself against the mountain lion while on a run through a wooded trail near his Fort Collins, Colorado home on Feb 4.

Speaking for the first time publicly about the life-or-death encounter at a Thursday news conference, Kauffman, 31, said “one of my worst fears was imagined,” when the cat ran after him.

“It’s one of those things where it captures the imagination because it’s a modern-day ‘man versus nature’ scenario,” he said. “There’s still … an aura of mystique around that.”

He detailed the harrowing encounter with the giant cat, saying that he was running along the trail inside the park when he heard the mountain lion approach him from behind. He said he didn’t hear any growling or cat noises as it quietly crept up.

Kauffman said he made eye contact with the animal and tried to scare it off by yelling and waving his hands before it lunged at him. He said the cat bit him in the face and latched onto his wrist, scratching his head and body.

The 31-year-old described the frenetic wrestling match with the animal as being driven by “pure adrenaline.” He stabbed the animal with sticks, which broke, and bashed it with a rock.

“I was kind of screaming the whole time trying to do my barbarian yell,” he said.

Kauffman said he was eventually able to get on the mountain lion’s back and put his foot on its neck, suffocating it.

He said his biggest fear during the fight was another cat coming along.

A spokesman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, and the agency has only noted about 20 times it’s happened since 1990.

Kauffman said he ran three miles after killing the mountain lion, scared he would encounter another one.

Several people helped him and a woman gave him a ride to a nearby hospital.

Kauffman said his recovery was going well.

He said he plans to go back to the same running trail when he returns from a vacation abroad.

“I feel like I should buy a bunch of lottery tickets,” he said with a laugh.