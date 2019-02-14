Former Texas A&M QB to visit Hogs

Texas A&M's Nick Starkel (17) looks to pass against Wake Forest during the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Graduate-transfer quarterback Nick Starkel plans to make official visits to Arkansas and Florida State, and will most likely make a decision soon afterward.

Starkel (6-3, 215 pounds) played in five games as a redshirt sophomore this past season after losing a preseason position battle to Kellen Mond. He completed 15 of 22 passes for 169 yards.

His prior relationships with Arkansas coach Chad Morris, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock and defensive coordinator John Chavis factored in his decision to visit Fayetteville on March 1, the opening day of the Razorbacks' spring practice.

"I’ve had a relationship with Coach Morris and Coach Craddock since high school and one of my favorite defensive coaches ever (Chavis) is also there," Starkel said. "I think it’s a good opportunity to go in and win a starting job in the SEC again."

Starkel is expected to receive his degree from Texas A&M this summer and would be immediately eligible for the 2019 season with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, Starkel played in seven games and completed 123 of 205 passes for 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.

Starkel said he will most likely make a decision after visiting Florida State on March 29.

The Razorbacks have quarterbacks Connor Noland, John Stephen Jones and Daulton Hyatt returning from last season's roster, and KJ Jefferson, a standout from Mississippi, signed in December.

Graduate-transfer quarterback Ben Hicks is enrolled in classes at Arkansas and will go through spring practices. Hicks spent the past four seasons at SMU and was the starter the past three years, including the last two when Morris was the Mustangs' head coach.

Starkel is from Argyle, Texas. He committed to Oklahoma State in high school before changing his mind and signing with Texas A&M.