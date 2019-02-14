Little Rock man sentenced to 65 years for possessing child pornography

A Little Rock man found guilty of possessing more than a thousand “horrific videos” containing child pornography and sexual assault was sentenced to 65 years in prison this week.

Thomas Mullikin pleaded guilty on Monday to seven counts of possessing and distributing child pornography. A Pulaski County circuit judge sentenced the 57-year-old to consecutive prison terms for each charge, totaling 65 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

“Mullikin possessed more than 1,000 horrific videos involving the rape of small, innocent children,” Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Thursday. “I will ensure that he and others who engage in this repulsive conduct are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Court records show law enforcement seized laptops and other devices at Mullikin’s Little Rock home in May, weeks after state agents had been tracking his internet history of downloading child pornography.

Authorities said some of the girls depicted in the videos were as young as 3 years old.

Mullikin was set to appear for a jury trial on Feb. 11 before reaching a plea agreement with Rutledge’s office, which prosecuted the case.