Little Rock shelter, bank partner on financial literacy program

A Little Rock shelter that offers assistance for homeless and near-homeless families said a new partnership will help provide bank accounts and financial literacy skills to 150 of its clients.

Our House said in a statement on Thursday that it is partnering with Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, Bank On Arkansas+ and First Security Bank for the program,

As part of the initiative, First Security officials will offer financial literacy counseling at the shelter and then walk them "through every step of the process of enrolling in a bank account," the statement said.

Our House Executive Director Ben Goodwin said the program is "breaking down barriers for our clients to access mainstream financial services."

